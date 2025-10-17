Jay Jones Says He’ll Arrest and Prosecute President Trump

Jay Jones, the Attorney General candidate for Virginia, has added to his already insane platform. Now, he is going to prosecute President Trump. The man who dreams of watching a 3- and 5-year old die in the arms of their mother because her husband is a Republican has a new idea. He is running on prosecuting Trump.

Jay is Letitia James 2.0. He has planned the arrest and prosecution and will look for the crime once he gets into office.

This is the man who says a few police officers might have to die so they stop killing people and wants to be the top law enforcement officer in Virginia. I have news for him. Police officers are dying and being abused by people like you.

What this clown doesn’t understand is half the country voted for President Trump to bring us back to normalcy. What Jay wants is Civil War.