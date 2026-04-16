Hungary’s PM Suggests Orban’s Government Committed a Crime

Hungary’s newly elected Soros-EU-promoted prime minister, Péter Magyar, targeted CPAC in Hungary. He even claimed there were improper financial ties between Orban’s government and the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Magyar announced that his government would immediately halt public funding for CPAC’s annual conferences in Hungary.

Speaking at a press conference, Magyar alleged that the administration of former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had directed state resources toward supporting CPAC in Budapest.

He called it a crime.

It sounds like he is going the way of all far-left progressives in the EU, Brazil, the US, and elsewhere. He is making his political opponent into a criminal. And he could hope to turn conservatives into criminals or at least dehumanize them. That playbook works.

What is his evidence?

“I believe the state should never have financed them in the first place,” Magyar said. He added that the matter warranted a full legal review by Hungarian authorities.

Orbán conceded gracefully on Sunday after Magyar’s center-right opposition party defeated him. It was in a landslide that ended Orban’s four-term leadership.

CPAC is aligned with President Trump and his administration.

This is not a good sign from Magyar. However, it is too early to decide how harmful he is. So far, he looks like a WEF lapdog who will prosecute political opponents and terrorize conservatives. Perhaps I am overreacting. I certainly hope so. Maybe it’s just meaningless politics.

CPAC Strongly Denied His Allegations.

At the center of the controversy are allegations that Hungarian taxpayer money was used to underwrite CPAC’s presence in the country, a claim the organization has firmly denied.

In a statement, CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp rejected the allegations and defended the organization’s funding structure and legal compliance.

“CPAC has never received funding from the Hungarian government,” Schlapp said in a statement responding to the accusations.

“Headquartered in the USA, CPAC started an international model 10 years ago that is effective and is fully compliant with all relevant laws,” the statement continued.

“This movement is based on donations from a wide array of sources, and we are thankful to our supporters, and we don’t comment on who they are because lawfare also intends to close their checkbooks,” Schlapp added.

“That being said, any decisions on the use of government money in Hungary will have zero impact on our organization, as it has never received any of these funds,” he concluded.