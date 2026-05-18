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Which state reigns supreme for gun buyers?

By
Sam Jacobs
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0
50

Which state reigns supreme for gun buyers?

Ammo.com analyzed purchase laws across all 50 states and compiled a list of the top 10. Whether you’re looking to move or you want to see if your state made the cut, this report is for you!

Here’s a quick peek at some of the highlights:
  • West Virginia, Montana, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Idaho, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, and Kentucky are the easiest states in which to buy a gun.
  • West Virginia does not apply sales tax to firearms, while Montana and New Hampshire have no state sales tax.
  • Thirty-six states do not require a permit to purchase a long gun or handgun.

No permits to purchase, few restrictions, age requirements, and no sales tax on firearms are just a few aspects of the best states in our article. Give it a read and share it with your friends!

 

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