Gov. Walz & AG Ellison Intimidated Whistleblowers, Fueled Fraud

Governor Tim Walz and AG Keith Ellison fueled Minnesota’s explosion in fraud. Nine billion dollars in Medicaid was lost to fraud; $300 million in federal child nutrition funds were placed at serious risk. Our taxpayer dollars are going to foreign countries. They likely went to international terrorist groups. It certainly funded the lavish lifestyles of criminals and fraudsters.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released a staff report today titled, “The Cost of Doing Nothing: How Tim Walz and Keith Ellison Fueled Minnesota’s Fraud Explosion.” The report exposes how senior Minnesota state officials, including Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison, were aware of widespread taxpayer fraud in federally funded social programs for years and possessed the authority to stop payments and ban fraudulent providers from participating in these programs but repeatedly failed to act.

They Pursued Whistleblowers, like the mob.

The House Oversight report also details how Gov. Tim Walz intimidated anyone who came forward with evidence. Not only did Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison deny the fraud and look the other way, but they also intimidated the whistleblowers.

Whistleblowers at Minnesota DHS claim that Walz targeted them by spending millions on surveilling staff and hiring private investigators or law firms to silence staffers who were reporting that this was all being scammed. They said that DHS investigators took photos of their cars and homes, monitored their computers and phones, and sought to gain personal information about which schools their kids attended. They are like the mob.

They also alleged that DHS would refuse promotion opportunities to anybody who reported this fraud.