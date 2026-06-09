Violence After the Knicks Game in Manhattan

Zohran’s city watch party went as well as expected after the Kicks lost. It was followed by brawls, people jumping from scaffolding onto police cars—the usual. The rioting was worse at Bryant Park. Police had to deploy pepper spray. You can watch that clip here.

The Hare Krishna nuts were present.

The Bryant Park nutjobs:

Bryant Park in New York is a fantastic place to watch the Knick finals pic.twitter.com/Gj0dt9oFGe — Muhammad (@zulali) June 9, 2026

Idiots:

🚨 A man tried to stop Knicks fans from tearing down a Manhattan bus stop sign and got jumped for it. Video shows him yelling, “You’re f***ing up the city for no reason,” before multiple people rushed him. 21 people were taken into custody after the chaos. Absolutely pathetic… pic.twitter.com/oCfORVm168 — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) June 9, 2026

Our country is devolving into anarchy, as the communists want. This wasn’t the norm after games years ago. A rare fight was immediately quashed by the police. People had some respect and decency then.

In addition to the riots, the uncouth New Yorkers booed President Trump. Before that, there were loud USA chants.