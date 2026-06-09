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Violence After the Knicks Game in Manhattan

By
M Dowling
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0
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Zohran’s city watch party went as well as expected after the Kicks lost. It was followed by brawls, people jumping from scaffolding onto police cars—the usual. The rioting was worse at Bryant Park. Police had to deploy pepper spray. You can watch that clip here.

The Hare Krishna nuts were present.

The Bryant Park nutjobs:

Idiots:

Our country is devolving into anarchy, as the communists want. This wasn’t the norm after games years ago. A rare fight was immediately quashed by the police. People had some respect and decency then.

In addition to the riots, the uncouth New Yorkers booed President Trump. Before that, there were loud USA chants.

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