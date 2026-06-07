Hardcore Leftist Nithya Rama Has Overtaken Spencer Pratt

Update: Nithya Raman has overtaken Spencer Pratt by a half percentage point.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman is within 1% of Spencer Pratt for L.A.’s next mayor. She will soon overtake the Republican Spencer Pratt for second place when the next round of ballots is counted on Sunday afternoon. Only two candidates can run in the general.

With 78% of the ballots counted, Raman is at 26.21%, and Pratt has 27.32%. Incumbent Karen Bass, with 34.81% of the vote, has already earned her place in the November runoff.

She is responsible for Los Angeles burning down, refusing to build it back up, wasting money, and for wild incompetence. She will get to do it again.

Raman, like Bass, is a communist but euphemistically calls herself a socialist.

Pratt is tired of the lengthy vote counting, which has seen his lead dwindle over the last week. On Saturday, he posted an image of Russell Crowe’s John Nash from “A Beautiful Mind” on X with the caption, “Me trying to figure out how votes get counted in LA.”

Me trying to figure out how votes get counted in LA pic.twitter.com/cXsbXNsY5C — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 7, 2026



Some reports say that as the large batches of ballots come in, they are well over 90% for Pinko Raman.

No one wants Raman. She only jumped into the race to ensure they could end up with two Democrats and lock out any Republicans.

Democrats keep counting until the Democrats win. They use mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, and mass-mailing of ballots to every address they can reach.

Spencer has a plan to deal with the problems haunting the Democrat candidates. Bass and Raman have no plan. However, it’s not over yet.