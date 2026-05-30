Graham Platner’s Sex Texting with Six Women in 2025

Just when you thought there couldn’t possibly be anything more to leak out about Graham Platner, the Wall Street Journal reports that his wife found sex texts on Graham’s phone a few months ago.

After she found some explicit texts with other women on his phone, she warned the campaign staff about it to avoid problems.

Genevieve McDonald, a former state legislator who was the Platner campaign’s political director before leaving in October, said Ms. Gertner reached out just days before a big Labor Day rally with Senator Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, and was concerned her husband’s behavior could become a political liability.

Ms. McDonald said Ms. Gertner told her that her husband had been exchanging sexual messages with as many as a dozen women.

A current Platner campaign official said Mr. Platner had been communicating with up to six women.

Last August, Platner’s wife, Amy Gertner, revealed the information to a campaign aide. The campaign decided it was simply a personal issue and had him rally with commie Bernie Sanders.

In a statement provided to the Globe via Platner’s campaign, Gertner said she confided those details to “someone I considered a friend” and accused the person of going on to “spread malicious gossip to anyone who would take her call.”

While it is a personal matter between him and his wife, it speaks to his character issues. He might not be the changed man with nothing more to hide, as he keeps claiming.

His wife said they went through counseling, but they love each other, and they have worked it out.