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Home Home Spencer Pratt Ties with Karen Bass Who Let the Palisades Burn

Spencer Pratt Ties with Karen Bass Who Let the Palisades Burn

By
M Dowling
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A bombshell California Post poll, conducted with McLaughlin & Associates, shows the reality TV star-turned-mayoral candidate has surged into a statistical tie with the incumbent mayor.

And voters blame homelessness, affordability, and the direction of Los Angeles as the reasons for turning on Bass.

Pratt now leads the field with 30.1% support, compared with 29.5% for Bass, setting up a razor-thin race heading into next week’s primary.
Socialist councilwoman Nithya Raman sits in third place at 23.4%.

How anyone could vote for Bass or Raman is a mystery.

Fellow RealityStars are saying a reality star endorsed by Trump shouldn’t become mayor. However, President Trump did not endorse him, and Pratt is running as an independent. He doesn’t believe the mayor’s position should be political. He’s right.

Karen Bass, aside from being a revolutionary communist, is tied to gangsters.

This ad is so good and so accurate:

He wants to save the state and the dogs.

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