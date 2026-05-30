Spencer Pratt Ties with Karen Bass Who Let the Palisades Burn

A bombshell California Post poll, conducted with McLaughlin & Associates, shows the reality TV star-turned-mayoral candidate has surged into a statistical tie with the incumbent mayor.

And voters blame homelessness, affordability, and the direction of Los Angeles as the reasons for turning on Bass.

Pratt now leads the field with 30.1% support, compared with 29.5% for Bass, setting up a razor-thin race heading into next week’s primary.

Socialist councilwoman Nithya Raman sits in third place at 23.4%.

How anyone could vote for Bass or Raman is a mystery.

Fellow RealityStars are saying a reality star endorsed by Trump shouldn’t become mayor. However, President Trump did not endorse him, and Pratt is running as an independent. He doesn’t believe the mayor’s position should be political. He’s right.

Karen Bass, aside from being a revolutionary communist, is tied to gangsters.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Spencer Pratt reveals LA Mayor Karen Bass is in EMAIL CHAINS with NGOs and individuals being investigated by the Department of Justice "THEY'RE ALL CRIMINALS." "[Karen Bass] is connected to a mafia-like organization, the NGOs that are stealing BILLIONS of our… pic.twitter.com/IzYKrNWJBn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 30, 2026

This ad is so good and so accurate:

These Spencer Pratt videos by @dsonoiki are better than 99.9% of political consultant ads. He does it again. pic.twitter.com/hemFACa8xZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 29, 2026

He wants to save the state and the dogs.