State Trooper, Churchgoers Shot in Kentucky

Kentucky state trooper was shot on Sunday at a Lexington airport before the armed man fled to a church 16 miles away. Multiple people were injured in the church.

Gunfire broke out at the Blue Grass Airport and the officer was wounded.

Police confronted the suspect at the church and gunned him down.

“Kentucky, we are aware of a series of incidents in Lexington around one suspect, including a trooper-involved shooting and an additional shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church with multiple injuries,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote on X. “The trooper and others are being treated at a nearby hospital.

“Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police. Details are still emerging, and we will share more information as available,” Beshear said.

BREAKING: Multiple victims in shooting at Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky Kentucky State Police say multiple people were hurt in a shooting at a church. The suspect is now dead. A trooper was receiving medical attention after being shot, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. pic.twitter.com/vY2bZODtkM — AJ Huber (@Huberton) July 13, 2025