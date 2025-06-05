Grassley Releases Docs: Targeting of Catholics Much Worse Than Wray Told Congress

Huh, what, Hello: Richmond analysts produced referencing RTCs’ supposed ‘core concepts,’ including ‘[c]onservative family values/roles’ and finding ‘radical-traditional Catholicism’s’ beliefs were, ‘[c]omparable to Islamist ideology.’

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) publicly released documents showing Wray’s efforts to target Catholics as domestic terrorists was far more extensive than previously realized. Former FBI Director Christopher Wray also appears to have lied under oath.

Grassley demanded that FBI Director Kash Patel hand over more documents.

Grassley posted on X:

I released FBI records showing anti-Catholic Richmond Memo was WIDELY distributed to 1000+ FBI employees& FBI produced at least 13 docs+5 attchmnts w similar anti-Catholic bias Biden Admin targeting of churchgoers went deeper than we 1st knew UNACCEPTABLE Appears Wray lied 2cong

The Rosary Extremists Memos and Systemic Bias in the FBI:

Grassley unmasked the second FBI “Rosary Extremist” Memo. Wray claimed the attack on Catholics was a one-off. We now know it was a lie.

Sen. Grassley showed that the Richmond field office wasn’t alone. It churned out at least 13 more anti-Catholic documents plus a second, never-released memo smearing traditional parishioners as potential terrorists.

The documents were buried in anti-Catholic terminology thanks to SPLC. The Senator raised concerns about Biden’s FBI using sources such as SPLC that hold anti-Catholic views.

SPLC is a hate organization.

All leaned on the discredited Southern Poverty Law Center. One agent even warned, “our overreliance on SPLC … is problematic.” Former Director Chris Wray swore under oath the bias was “a single product.” His lie is exposed.

Grassley now demands Director Kash Patel cough up every file and explain Wray’s stonewalling. The FBI didn’t just target rosary-clutching Americans; it tried to hide the paperwork.

SPLC hate was paraded around as intel.

‼️NEWS: Chairman @ChuckGrassley‘s oversight unveils the Biden-era @FBI‘s anti-Catholic memo was sent to over 1,000 FBI employees. Grassley looks forward to working with @FBIDirectorKash to restore integrity and get answers. pic.twitter.com/yhILFkr8QT — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) June 4, 2025

Watch:

BLOCKBUSTER: Grassley Oversight Unveils Disturbing Extent Of FBI’s Anti-Catholic Bias @ElizabethYore pic.twitter.com/XAKxWhSWr4 — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) June 4, 2025

Legal Insurrection on the Wray lie to Congress:

The FBI’s recent production shows the FBI analysts in Richmond also consulted with the Louisville, Portland, and Milwaukee field offices as they prepared the Richmond memo. This included gathering information about Catholic traditionalist groups from the Louisville Field Office.

That information appears to have informed a slide presentation at least one of the Richmond analysts produced referencing RTCs’ supposed “core concepts,” including “[c]onservative family values/roles” and finding “radical-traditional Catholicism’s” beliefs were, “[c]omparable to Islamist ideology.”

Wray lied:

In addition, the email exchanges with the Portland and Milwaukee FBI field offices as the Richmond memo was being prepared clearly didn’t just ask them to confirm, “two sentences or something thereabouts” related to their own cases, as Director Wray claimed in response to my questioning. As the FBI’s recent productions reveal, the exchange between the Richmond analysts and the Portland and Milwaukee field offices included phone conversations about the memo, as this produced email from one of the authoring Richmond analysts demonstrates.

The Milwaukee office was notified the Richmond analysts were preparing an, “Intelligence Note related to the interest of RMVEs [racially-motivated violent extremists] in Radical-Traditionalist Catholic Ideology” and that the analyst was “doing some queries to look into other RMVE subjects who adhere to rad-trad ideology.” The Richmond analyst wanted to “pick [the Milwaukee analyst’s] brain further.” The memo was published to a share drive used by the Milwaukee Field Office, and FBI officials there and in the Phoenix, Arizona field office expressed concern about the use of the SPLC as a source. It’s unclear whether this criticism ever made its way back to Richmond, but it does show the memo was shared with FBI Milwaukee and other field offices.

The Richmond office held conversations with the Buffalo, NY, office, relaying information that two supposed “RTC hate groups” named by the SPLC exist in the city.

And the FBI went along with this.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email