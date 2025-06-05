Stephen Miller Launches Largest Removal Operation in History

Stephen Miller has mobilized agencies, The FBI, Marshal’s service, potentially National Guard, Homeland Security have cleared their desks and are expected to commit to the largest removal operation in history.

Background

ICE’s 25 Enforcement Removal Operations, or ERO, field office directors and 25 Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI, special agents in charge attended a meeting in D.C. at the agency’s Washington headquarters on May 20.

According to the Examiner, Miller “eviscerated everyone,” telling the room: “you guys aren’t doing a good job,” and “you’re horrible leaders.” One official said Miller asked , “Why aren’t you at Home Depot? Why aren’t you at 7-Eleven?”

Top Trump aide Stephen Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem are demanding that ICE “supercharge” deportations to 3,000 illegal immigrant arrests a day, according to Axios.

He cited the enormous numbers that poured in under the Biden Democrat administration.

“Miller’s directive and tone had people leaving the meeting feeling their jobs could be in jeopardy if the new targets aren’t reached, two of the sources said. A third person said Miller was trying to motivate people with a harsh tone,” Axios wrote.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also addressed the group, reportedly saying, “You guys are doing an OK job, but you’re not doing enough. You need to do more.”

They’re Not Doing a Good Job

The sources who revealed the tenor of the meeting said it’s true that they aren’t doing a good job.

ICE, as well as the DHS overall, could be doing a far better job coordinating who to arrest, how to transport people to detention centers, where to detain them, and final removal flights, the three agreed.

“There has been better coordination among FBI, [Drug Enforcement Administration], U.S. Marshals than I see within the DHS family,” the second official said.

“We all know that they are not meeting expectations. Some of it is atrophy. Some of it is lack of funding/jail space,” the third official wrote in a text message, adding they “need to be better.”

Miller did not respond to a request for comment.

The Result

Stephen Miller mobilized the agencies, lighting a fire under ICE brass, warning the bottom 10 percent would be pink-slipped unless arrests hit 3,000 illegals daily.

The result is the biggest roundup in U.S. history. ICE pulled 3,000 agents (1,800 from transnational-crime unit HSI), plus 2,000 DOJ officers, 500 CBP, 250 IRS trackers, and—pending Pentagon sign-off—up to 21,000 National Guardsmen.

FBI, Marshals and DEA are joining in, and immigration status now drives charging decisions. This is now the number one issue, and all illegal immigrants can be detained while concentrating on criminals and terrorists.

The White House was blunt: the mandate is mass deportation. America asked for secure borders and mass deportations. President Trump plans to deliver.

ICE later announced a “leadership realignment.”

BREAKING Stephen Miller drops the saying Trump is looking to make 3,000 ICE arrests a day THIS IS A MASSIVE NUMBER, THIS IS WHAT WE NEED DEPORT THEM ALL pic.twitter.com/7b9RkzqYKf — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 29, 2025

Some agents feel demoralized, but this has to happen. People have to wake up to the fact that our country is over with so many foreigners here illegally that they will take the place of Americans at the voting booth. We don’t even know how many. Close to half have come in on visas and that has been ignored until now.

It is not only about criminals and terrorists, though they are the priority. It’s also about people with third world ideologies like communism and radical Islam who will change our country forever.

