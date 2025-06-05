President Trump Said He Had a Very Positive Call with President Xi

President Trump spoke with President Xi and said it was a very positive call. They only spoke about trade and each invited the other to visit his country.

Trump suggested one sticking point—the export of rare-earth minerals, which are critical to the U.S. automotive and other industries—had been addressed during the call, though details are unknown.

Trade negotiator Jamieson Greer said China recently slowed shipments of rare earth minerals.

“I just concluded a very good phone call with President Xi, of China, discussing some of the intricacies of our recently made, and agreed to, Trade Deal. The call lasted approximately one and a half hours, and resulted in a very positive conclusion for both Countries.

“There should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products. Our respective teams will be meeting shortly at a location to be determined. We will be represented by Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer.

“During the conversation, President Xi graciously invited the First Lady and me to visit China, and I reciprocated. As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing. The conversation was focused almost entirely on TRADE. Nothing was discussed concerning Russia/Ukraine, or Iran. We will inform the Media as to scheduling and location of the soon to be meeting. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The upcoming talks will include Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Trump said.

The phone call took place just hours before German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to visit the White House. He is expected to try to persuade Trump to drop tariffs on Europe.

Surely, he can’t believe that is possible after they have spent decades draining our treasury?

