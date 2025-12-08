Great Deal If It Happens! Ellisons Offer to Buy Warner Bros

I wasn’t happy to hear Netflix was buying Warner. Now, we have Trump-friendly offering to buy it for $108.4 billion in cash. This is a better deal for freedom.

Paramount Skydance on Monday made an $108.4 billion unsolicited takeover offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, with its all-cash bid coming just three days after Netflix agreed to buy Warner Bros. in a deal valued at $82.7 billion.

Warner Bros. Discovery “shareholders deserve an opportunity to consider our superior all-cash offer for their shares in the entire company,” Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison said in a statement. “Our public offer, which is on the same terms we provided to the Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors in private, provides superior value, and a more certain and quicker path to completion.”

Paramount Skydance is the parent company of CBS News.