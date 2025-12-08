Great Deal If It Happens! Ellisons Offer to Buy Warner Bros

I wasn’t happy to hear Netflix was buying Warner. Now, we have Trump-friendly offering to buy it for $108.4 billion in cash. This is a better deal for freedom.
Paramount Skydance on Monday made an $108.4 billion unsolicited takeover offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, with its all-cash bid coming just three days after Netflix agreed to buy Warner Bros. in a deal valued at $82.7 billion.
Warner Bros. Discovery “shareholders deserve an opportunity to consider our superior all-cash offer for their shares in the entire company,” Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison said in a statement. “Our public offer, which is on the same terms we provided to the Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors in private, provides superior value, and a more certain and quicker path to completion.”
Paramount Skydance is the parent company of CBS News.
Anything would be better off than Netfilx expanding their reach. Nrtflix has proven themselves to have less than honorable intentions.
Something has to be done to hold the media accountable for their programing, News has become no longer the news, and the programing content has become propaganda as well.