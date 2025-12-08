Omar Plays the Victim & If Only the FBI & Courts Did a Better Job

Rep. Ilhan Omar sat down with host Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation to discuss the Somali fraud that comes to at least a billion dollars.

Partisan Margaret Brennan was very Omar-friendly during the interview. She asked Ilhan Omar about the overwhelmingly Somali-led fraud. She wanted to know how it got so widespread.

Rep. Ilhan Omar explained that Somalis are also victims as taxpayers. It’s unfair to Somalis who could have benefitted from the program.

Ilhan Omar comes on ‘Face The Nation’ and has the nerve to claim that Somalis in Minnesota are actually the victims of the massive fraud scandal in which 91% of the perpetrators are of Somali descent:

Unbelievable! 😡 pic.twitter.com/qQPzC0l4Ow — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) December 7, 2025

Later in the interview, Brennan noted “one of the initial defenses by the organization at the heart of the fraud, Feeding Our Future, was to claim the probe was due to racism.”

“Do you think that this was all about negligence, or that it was, like, political fear of alienating the Somali community?” the partisan CBS News host asked Omar.

Brennan mentioned House Republican lawmakers and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were starting to look into the allegation that the COVID fraud scheme was linked to terrorism ( Al-Shabaab).

Omar put the guilt on the white gal.

“So you have to remember that the woman who led the program is a Caucasian woman, and that was her way of making sure that this would continue to happen by using whatever rhetoric that was available to her,” the congresswoman said, referring to Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock.

In other words, it’s the white woman’s fault. However, her partner in crime was a Somali acquaintance of Omar’s.

A federal jury in March convicted Bock, along with her alleged chief accomplice, Somali restaurant owner Salim Said, on multiple charges in connection with the fraud scheme.

Omar held her victory party at Said’s restaurant after initially winning election to Congress in 2018, the Daily Mail reported.

“How confident are you that that’s a false claim?” Brennan asked Omar, referencing money deliberately going to al-Shabaab.

“I’m pretty confident at the moment because there are people who have been prosecuted and who have been sentenced,” the Democrat responded.

Omar has gall. She blamed the FBI and the courts for not picking it up.

“If there was a linkage in that the money that they had stolen going to terrorism, then that is a failure of the FBI and our court system in not figuring that out and basically charging them with these charges. And so I do know that for many years, this sort of, like, alarm, that there is money being transferred through the airport in bags and going to terrorism — that accusation has always existed, that has never been here and there in those accusations,” Omar said. “But if that is the case — if money from U.S. tax dollars is being sent to help with terrorism in Somalia, we want to know, and we want those people prosecuted, and we want to make sure that that doesn’t ever happen again.”

“The largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer,” one of the sources told the outlet.