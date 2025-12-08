Thousands Here Illegally Were Registered to Vote in Texas

Thousands of non-ctizens were found registered to vote in Texas. During a cross-check, officials in some states also found non-citizens voted. Watch the Wall Street Apes clip below.

You should know that twelve blue states won’t turn over their voter rolls to the federal government.

“Texas has found thousands of illegal immigrants registered to vote on state voter rolls.”

“Over one million ineligible registrations have been removed” so far.

“Secretary of State Jane Nelson saying the potential non-citizens were flagged through a recent federal database cross-check. Texas used a tool recently given to states from the Trump administration to verify the citizenship, Jeff, of those on its voter rolls.”

“Earlier this year, President Trump ordered DHS to give states direct access to its SAVE database, which allows election officials to confirm voter citizenship against immigration and naturalization records. Texas then used that tool to cross-check its registered voters.”

It found “Illegal immigrants registered on its voter rolls. The SAVE database has proven to be a critically important dataset and one of the many that we will continue to use in Texas to ensure that only qualified voters cast a ballot in our elections. The findings are now leading to an eligibility review across the state’s 254 counties.

Governor Greg Abbott said that since Senate Bill 1 was passed in 2021, which introduced new voter roll restrictions, over onw million ineligible registrations have been removed.”

“They announced that since 2014, they had removed more than 10,000 aliens from their voter rolls. Plus in Ohio, election officials announcing earlier this year it’s removing thousands of inactive voters save identified as deceased. In Louisiana, officials identified non citizens who voted in at least one election.”