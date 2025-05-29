Great News! First Rescission Bill of DOGE Cuts Comes on Monday

Marjorie Taylor Green announced that we will see the first DOGE cuts rescission bill of $9 billion on Monday. Foreign aid, NPR, and CPB are up for cutting. A rescission bill is a type of bill in the United States that rescinds funding that was previously included in an appropriations bill.

The cuts are precision cuts and targeted. For example, one bill cuts HHS’s $2.9 billion refugee facility contract. They are not random, and pinpoint needless waste.

Our national debt will destroy us, and we have to turn this around.

The Rescission Bills Are Coming

In the clip below, OMB Director Russ Vought explained they are looking at saving $3 trillion over ten years on tariffs. He also said the DOGE cuts are coming.

“We are going to send up rescission bills,” he began.

“There’s this meme out there that we’re not sending rescissions bills up. We have a $9 billion package of DOGE cuts to foreign aid in Corporation for Public Broadcasting and NPR, it is almost ready to go up.

“The delay is because the House actually wants to pass it, and we have been working with House appropriators, Tom Cole Mario Diaz Ballard.

“For the first time in history, I’ve had conversations with the House appropriators. They want to pass it in the House and put pressure on the Senate,” Vought continued.

“I don’t want to send rescission bills up there that go nowhere.

If that doesn’t work, they are keeping impoundment on the table.

“And then, of course, we remain committed in keeping impoundment on the table so if they don’t move these cuts, we are still going to have our executive tools to in fiscal year 25 … to bend and cut and reduce woke and weaponized bureaucracy and make Doge cuts permanent.”

Serious About Cutting

Federal spending ballooned 51.7% from FY2019 to FY2024—$4.4T to $6.7T—while deficits exploded by 85.9%.

Foreign aid’s a drop in the bucket compared to systemic waste: USAID’s $1.75B GAVI Foundation grant and State Department’s $781M WHO funding epitomize misaligned priorities. DOGE’s leaderboard ranks HHS, GSA, and Education as top spenders—agencies that grew budgets 42-157% in 5 years.

We also need to end automatic renewals of expired programs (30% of federal spending). The Pentagon has to be audited. They literally lose billions of dollars in some dark hole.

Debt service now exceeds defense spending—that’s the real emergency.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email