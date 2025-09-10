Van Jones Smears Charlie Kirk for Suggesting Race Was Involved in Iryna’s Murder

VanJones was irate when Charlie Kirk suggested race figured into DeCarlos Brown murdering Iryna Zarutska on a train. He falsely claimed there was no evidence that race was involved in the murder of the Ukrainian refugee Iryna. Van Jones called Kirk a race baiter and a race baiting, hate baiting whatever.

Clear as day, murdering madman DeCarlos said, “Got that white girl, got that white girl,” immediately after he stabbed her in the neck about three times.

Ironically, Van Jones is a “news” commentator. He’s not very good at it. There is something very despicable about a person lying about the slaughter of a young person.

These same people can detect “white supremacy” as a motive six minutes after a crime is committed. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 9, 2025

Charlie Kirk responded:

BREAKING: @charliekirk11 just ENDED Van Jones career! No wonder he didn't accept the invitation to go on Kirks show, he knows he would've been nuked from orbit. Race is always a cudgel until it opposes the Left's narrative.pic.twitter.com/23xLz72TX1 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 9, 2025

The day after 9/11/01, VanJones protested America in Manhattan. That’s who he is: