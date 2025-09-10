Van Jones Smears Charlie Kirk for Suggesting Race Was Involved in Iryna’s Murder

By
M Dowling
-
1
3

VanJones was irate when Charlie Kirk suggested race figured into DeCarlos Brown murdering Iryna Zarutska on a train. He falsely claimed there was no evidence that race was involved in the murder of the Ukrainian refugee Iryna. Van Jones called Kirk a race baiter and a race baiting, hate baiting whatever.

Clear as day, murdering madman DeCarlos said, “Got that white girl, got that white girl,” immediately after he stabbed her in the neck about three times.

Ironically, Van Jones is a “news” commentator. He’s not very good at it. There is something very despicable about a person lying about the slaughter of a young person.

Charlie Kirk responded:

The day after 9/11/01, VanJones protested America in Manhattan. That’s who he is:

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
8 seconds ago

Unbelievable! The perp himself said it was racially motivated!

