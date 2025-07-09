GROK, the X AI is worthless and most people know it, but now it’s gone in the hinterlands of worthlessness. It’s become a virulent antisemite. It’s calling itself MechaHitler. This is so crazy, you have to laugh.

I think GROK needs some work. It’s probably joining the America Party.

To be fair, X censored the posts.

GROK blames Jews for white hatred.

Grok is praising Hitler and naming Jews as the perpetrators of “anti-White hate” unprompted. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/UghBMsG0XR — AF Post (@AFpost) July 8, 2025

I am not one to throw around accusations of bigotry, but @grok has become an actual anti-Semite and cheerfully admits it I can mute racist accounts, but this is part of the platform itself. If there isn’t a fix and an apology, I’ll be leaving pic.twitter.com/xx7f2lyt1Y — Unlearned Hand (@Unlearned_Hand) July 8, 2025

It’s praising Hitler. This is why AI should not be allowed to speak for humans.