GROK Has Become an Antisemite, Calls Itself MechaHitler

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

GROK, the X AI is worthless and most people know it, but now it’s gone in the hinterlands of worthlessness. It’s become a virulent antisemite. It’s calling itself MechaHitler. This is so crazy, you have to laugh.

I think GROK needs some work. It’s probably joining the America Party.

To be fair, X censored the posts.

GROK blames Jews for white hatred.

It’s praising Hitler. This is why AI should not be allowed to speak for humans.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments