X CEO Linda Yaccarino Resigned

X CEO Linda Yaccarino has resigned. She left with a gracious comment on X and didn’t give a reason. It followed GROK AI coming out as a Hitler lover. That has since been fixed. Actually, it was funny and an error, not to be taken seriously. Reports say GROK has nothing to do with her resignation.

Musk publicly addressed Grok’s meltdown on Wednesday, saying the AI bot was “too compliant to user prompts” and “too eager to please and be manipulated, essentially.”

No one who knows the situation thinks that is why she quit.

“After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of X,” she wrote. “I’m incredibly proud of the X team – the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable.”

In response to her resignation post, Musk replied: “Thank you for your contributions.” He has not yet indicated who would replace Yaccarino.

It was a very unexciting response. It doesn’t sound like they parted on great terms.

Musk brought in Yaccarino, who ran NBCUniversal’s advertising department for over a decade, to soothe relationships with advertisers and stabilize the business following Musk’s volatile takeover in 2022.

It hasn’t been easy for her to get advertisers with the mercurial Musk going off on them, and that could be the issue.

She Sided with Trump?

Journalist Kara Swisher, reportedly a Musk expert, said, “I’d guess she sided with Trump over Musk,” Swisher posted on Threads. “Also without the Trump card, it was likely going to be hard to shake down advertisers with the threat of lawsuits. And finally, Threads is close to being as big as X, along with competitors like Bluesky.”

That’s hard to believe. Threads and Bluesky are little left-wing hellholes.

Yaccarino was hired by Musk as the first permanent CEO after the Tesla billionaire bought the platform in 2022. She faced several challenges in forming partnerships with the advertising world. For starters, her boss struggled to remain civil with advertisers, and even told them “go f— yourself” in late 2023 after their boycott.

She weathered some tough attacks with left-wing critics claiming the platform was allowing antisemitic content. Foreign affairs, support for Donald Trump, and Musk suing advertisers for illegal boycotts let to tough times with advertisers. Musk also banned some journalists and news outlets.

Nevertheless, she led the platform for two years before announcing her resignation on Wednesday.