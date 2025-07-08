Huge: Comey & Brennan Are Under Criminal Investigation

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey are under criminal investigation for potential wrongdoing related to the Trump–Russia probe, including allegedly making false statements to Congress.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence of wrongdoing by Brennan to FBI Director Kash Patel for potential prosecution, DOJ sources told Fox News Digital.

The sources said that the referral was received and told Fox News Digital that a criminal investigation into Brennan was opened and is underway. DOJ sources declined to provide further details. They don’t know if the probe goes beyond his lying to Congress. However, reports say the FBI is referring to it as a “conspiracy.”

As for Comey, DOJ sources told Fox that an investigation into the former director is underway, but could not share details.

The Clinton-Funded dossier is allegedly at the center of the probe.