Mark Hamill and Barack Obama Seem to Have a Death Wish – for President Trump

Actor Mark Hamill appeared to promote the death of President Trump after the last assassination attempt. After Hamill posted an AI photo of a dead President Trump on X, Barack Obama appeared with Mark Hamill at the opening of Obama’s new eyesore of a library. They exchanged puns, and a Star Wars image was flashed on the steel can monolith.

They seem to want someone to kill President Trump while they escape responsibility.

Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill had previously posted a graphic photo of a dead President Trump with the caption “If Only”—just days after the latest assassination attempt at the WHCA Dinner:

Specifically, Hamill wrote in the caption, “If Only—He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes. Long enough to realize he’ll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore. #don_TheCON”

He referred to 2024, which might have been a reference to the assassination attempt on Trump on July 13, 2024.

.@MarkHamill is one sick individual. These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves. This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President. pic.twitter.com/daJqcyssm7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 7, 2026

The two of them are sick.

The White House responded:

“Mark Hamill is one sick individual. These radical left lunatics just can’t help themselves. This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our president.”