Gulf States Need Trump to Defeat Iran As Iran Attacks World’s Critical Oil Infrastructure

Allegedly, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has said that the US and Israel must be ‘brought to their knees’ and accept defeat before any peace deal to end the war can be achieved.

Mojtaba is possibly in a coma, which would make this an IRGC statement if true.

According to a senior Iranian official, Khamenei rejected proposals for reducing tensions or for a ceasefire with Washington, that were conveyed to Tehran by two intermediary countries.

The new ayatollah’s appetite for revenge against the US and Israel was ‘very tough and serious’ in his first foreign policy session, an official told Reuters, without clarifying whether the leader attended the session in person.

It’s hard to believe. It really sounds more like the IRGC. Does it matter which?

Iran may not have a navy or an air force, but they are still striking the world’s most critical oil infrastructure.

Gulf States didn’t ask for the war, but now they need him to finish it.

Eyal Yakoby noted on X that The Economist reports Gulf leaders are privately urging Trump to continue the war, fearing Iran could learn that striking Gulf states can influence US policy.

“There is a wide feeling across the Gulf that Iran has crossed every red line with every Gulf country,” said Abdulaziz Sager, chairman of the Saudi-based Gulf Research Center and familiar with government thinking, reports Daily Mail.

“At first we defended them and opposed the war,” he said. “But once they began directing strikes at us, they became an enemy. There is no other way to classify them.”

The New York Post

After Israel killed Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Gen. Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force, Iran launched attacks on its neighbors.

Larijani coordinated Iran’s violent suppression of nationwide protests. Soleimani was involved in the coordination and planning.

With concerns growing about a global energy crisis, Iran launched fresh attacks against several of its Gulf Arab neighbors and oil infrastructure throughout the region.

Dubai, a major transit hub for international travel, briefly shut its airspace, the second disruption to flights in the city in as many days. An Iranian official said Tehran had no intention of relinquishing its tight grip on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for oil.

The Western Journal

An anchored tanker was struck off the coast of the United Arab Emirates just south of the Strait of Hormuz, according to The New York Times. The tanker sustained minor damage.

The port is strategically important.

At least 17 ships have been attacked in or near the strait since the conflict began.

The UAE was also attacked on Tuesday by Iranian missiles and drones.

Iran also launched drones at the UAE’s Shah gas field. Operations were later suspended, according to CNBC.

The Iranians wanted to raise oil prices, and they have, by 3%.

It has pushed the Gulf States to urge Trump to finish the job so they aren’t left with an unmanageable crisis.