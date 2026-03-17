One-Third of Hospice Providers Are in LA & Are Robbing Us Blind

We have had an explosion of hospice offices in Los Angeles County, California. Roughly a third of all hospice centers are in LA! When journalists Nick Shirley and Christian Hartsock went separately to investigate, they found the people running them are foreigners, drive luxury cars, and are often out, all at the same time. There is no sign of anything happening in these offices.

No one is doing anything about it. These investigations have also taken place in Minnesota. Officials don’t care. Here and there, you find some arrests for hospice company fraudsters, such as on this link. The DOJ and state law enforcement are not getting to the core problem. They play Whack-a-Mole, and they don’t even play that well.

They are mostly foreigners.

Matt Walsh pointed out that they are mostly foreigners, but the media won’t report that.

When the criminals do get caught, many get about 15 months; meanwhile, they have made millions. They are mostly foreign: According to one indictment, three of the defendants are Petros Fichidzhyan, 43, of Granada Hills, California; Juan Carlos Esparza, 32, of Valley Village, California; and Karpis Srapyan, 34, of Van Nuys, California.

California does little as well. In Monterey, AG Bonta arrested and won convictions of seven foreigners for fraudulent claims. Not only that, they abused their elderly victims. The names are Nimfa Molina (head nurse); Dr. Luis Artavia, Dr. Mark Samonte, and Dr. Shomir Banerjee (medical directors); and Danny Lodevico, Flor Mora, and Christine Nugiud-Yem (owners).

Americans can also be frauds, but now we are bringing in third-world people who survive by cheating and committing fraud. It’s cultural. Matt Walsh said it’s ingrained in the culture, and they never progress. Walsh has addressed it here. I found that in my travels as well.

The core problems are that we are letting fraudsters into the country from countries where fraud is part of the culture, and we don’t have decent screening or oversight of these welfare programs.

It’s a machine!

According to the California Courier, “We Investigated Dozens of LA Hospices and Healthcare Agencies Taking Your Taxpayer Dollars.

“What happens when hundreds of hospice and home healthcare companies are registered to a couple of crumbling buildings—no ramps, no handicap parking, nobody ever answers the phone?

“California Courier and California State Assemblywoman Alexandra Macedo @AsmwomanMacedo went looking for answers, going straight into the belly of the beast to expose a massive waste of taxpayer dollars like you’ve never seen.

“So where is your money actually going?

“Over $3.5 billion in Medi-Cal fraud has been identified in Los Angeles County alone. 31% of all hospices and home health companies in the entire nation are registered in LA County — yet only 2% of the nation’s aging seniors live there. The signs on the doors say “Out to Lunch.” The phone numbers are disconnected.

“This isn’t just waste. This is a machine.”

EXPOSED! We Investigated Dozens of LA Hospices and Healthcare Agencies Taking Your Taxpayer Dollars What happens when hundreds of hospice and home healthcare companies are registered to a couple of crumbling buildings — no ramps, no handicap parking, nobody ever answers the… pic.twitter.com/4osNz2QRlT — California Courier (@cacourier) March 10, 2026

Watch some additional videos:

BREAKING: 31% of all hospice and home health companies in the U.S. are registered in L.A. County, and they receive millions in taxpayer money. So I went to the addresses listed in the Valley. What I found: No clinics. No patients. No healthcare providers. Just vacant offices. pic.twitter.com/E5jzEfQJhx — Christian Hartsock (@Chris_Hartsock) March 10, 2026