Iran’s Leader Ali Larijani Threatened to Kill Trump & Now He’s Dead

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on 17 March that Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, had been killed in an Israeli airstrike. He was the de facto leader of Iran.
According to Channel 12, an operation to kill Larijani was planned for the night of Sunday to Monday, but the strike was postponed at the last minute. On Monday afternoon, information emerged that Larijani was due to arrive at one of his apartments, where he had been hiding. It is reported that he was there with his son.
Immediately after the strike, a source within the security service told the broadcaster, “There was no chance that he survived this attack.”
Larijani is the man who just recently threatened President Trump with a thinly veiled threat. “The sacrificial nation of Iran doesn’t fear your empty threats,” security chief Ali Larijani wrote in a defiant post on X on Tuesday in response to Mr. Trump’s Truth Social post. “Even those bigger than you couldn’t eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.”
President Trump has already shown he is willing to give his life for his country.
The Basij commander is also dead.
The IDF also reported that Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the Basij volunteer paramilitary formation, was killed in a “precision strike” in Tehran.
Ali Larijani was a right-hand man of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and was considered one of the regime’s leading figures after Khamenei’s death, the Times of Israel notes.
THIS IS HUGE
Israel just killed Gholamreza Soleimani, the commander of the Basij.
That’s the main Iranian regime agency responsible for domestic repression.
Israel is giving the Iranian people a chance to set themselves free. pic.twitter.com/BKa168DaUA
— Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) March 17, 2026
Satan is being destroyed.
No bibi is still alive.. You zionist love war and death. i don’t understand how you support such evil but then deflect that evil at others. It’s some pretty wild mental gymnastics i’m impressed. no more wars ❌ no more trillion dollar deficits ❌ We’re going to deport all illegals❌ we’re going to arrest the deep state ❌ Were going… Read more »
The bow of Elam is being broken, obliterated. Also, Iran has been experiencing a drought of Biblical proportion. The people of Tehran will be scattered to every place on earth. Absolutely amazing times we are experiencing.
Burn in hell b*tch.
Sleep well with the 72 goats!
you can kick the can down the road but it’s not going away… our biggest threat is china & taking out maduro & illegal venezuelan & iranian oil prevents china from using slave labor to flood the world with cheap products while also bankrupting their industries… now they can’t attack taiwan & support the socialist paradises of n korea &… Read more »
Ok now what? Did ya have a plan on the power vacume Donny? Just asking for my un wanted future grocery bill and fuel down grade.
Anything is better than the 47 years of terror and death that the former Iranian leadership has served up. Maybe you need to do more research as the new Iranian government under the crown prince is already forming and ready to step in soon. The world is a far safer place right now than a few weeks ago.
Somebody has a raging case of TDS – the lies in your post are a dead giveaway.