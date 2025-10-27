Javier Milei Wins! Argentinians Vote for Freedom

The BBC announced it and called him a “far-right outsider.” Now, if they said that Zohran Mamdani is an “outsider,” I’d understand. He’s a Ugandan. However, Milei is Argentinian and I guess he’s considered “far-right” because he’s not a communist Peronista.

BBC writes:

With almost all votes counted, Mr Milei had won close to 56% in the decisive run-off, ahead of his left-wing rival, Sergio Massa, with 44%.

The radical newcomer’s victory has been described as “a political earthquake”.

It has been welcomed by like-minded politicians such as US ex-President Donald Trump, who said Mr Milei would “Make Argentina Great Again”.

Brazil’s former leader Jair Bolsonaro said that “hope would shine again in South America”.

He’s “radical” because he wants Argentina to be free. The BBC is a joke.

BBC said he’s called “El Loco” by some. If fighting for freedom and capitalism is “Loco” then let’s all be “Loco.”

President Trump bailed him out because it is very important to do what we can to save South America from the communism taking over the continent.