TX Dems on the Lam Have 3 Days to Return or Lose their Jobs

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton set a Friday deadline for Democratic state lawmakers to return to work in the Legislature or else face removal from office.

Mr. Paxton said he’ll ask a court to declare vacant the seats of every House Democrat who fled the state earlier this week in a bid to block a GOP plan to redraw congressional district lines.

The GOP-led Texas House voted Monday to issue civil arrest warrants for the missing Democrats. Sen. John Cornyn asked the FBI to help track down the lawmakers and carry out the arrests. He wants the FBI to investigate potential bribery.

Fifty one Democrats have fled to Illinois, Massachusetts and New York. All three of those states are heavily gerrymandered to favor Democrats.

The Fleeing Felons plan to stay there until the Texas special legislative session expires in two weeks.

Mr. Paxton, under orders from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, is now intent on replacing the missing lawmakers if they don’t return by Friday.

“Democrats have abandoned their offices by fleeing Texas,” Mr. Paxton said in a statement. “And a failure to respond to a call of the House constitutes a dereliction of duty as elected officials.”

If a judge agrees, Mr. Abbott would call for a special election to fill the seats.