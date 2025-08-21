Hair Gel Newsom Attempts to Trash Bed Bath & Beyond & Fails

Bed Bath & Beyond is coming back. They’ve been making billions online. Overstock bought the intellectual property of Bed Bath & Beyond and they are now one. The company announced it will open 300 retail stores throughout the nation but none in California. That’s a huge market to ignore.

CEO Marcus Lemonis explained it’s due to the high taxes, high fees, crazy lawsuits, and forced unsustainable wages.

“California has created one of the most over-regulated, expensive, and risky environments for businesses in America,” Lemonis said.

“At Bed Bath & Beyond, our responsibility is to our customers and our shareholders. We will not participate in a system that undermines both,” Lemonis also stated in a press release statement.

Newsom Tries to Bash Bed Bath & Beyond

Gavin Newsom, who is ruining California, decided to chime in, “The company that already went bankrupt and closed every store across the country two years ago? Ok.” He linked to an article in Leading Report.

Everyone knows they went bankrupt. The point is they don’t want it to happen again because they opened in the insane business environment Gavin Newsom established in Commiefornia.

The store will continue to operate online in California.

Watch Mr. Lemonis’s response: He doesn’t want to waste the company’s capital.

The State Is Going Down

Pompadour Newsom is ruining the state. Someone had to say it. The California In N’ Out Burger is moving to the Republican South and Newsom is begging oil companies to stay. Companies that can are beating it out of a paradise that only democrat governance can destroy. While Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and his cronies brag about California’s total GDP, which is mostly driven by its pre-existing population size, it doesn’t at all mean it is economically healthy. China has a huge GDP, but would anyone think it’s a great place to operate a business? California is slipping more and more into debt. It’s time is running out as it seeks to emulate communist governance.

Companies are fleeing California, and even Hollywood doesn’t want to be there anymore.

