This Is a Thing: Homeland Security Funded Groups with Terror Ties

DHS pulls funding from groups with ‘alleged terrorist ties’ after a watchdog report from Middle East Forum. The report claims $25 million in grants went to terror-linked groups between 2013-2023.

According to a DHS document obtained by Fox News Digital, 49 projects “with alleged affiliations to terrorist activities” have already been canceled, a move the department estimates will save $8 million.

The review primarily targets funding distributed through FEMA’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP), which provides aid to churches, mosques, synagogues, and other faith-based institutions facing threats of hate-driven violence.

The report flagged a $100,000 grant in 2019 to the Dar al-Hijrah mosque in Virginia, which Customs and Border Protection once described as a “mosque operating as a front for Hamas operatives in the U.S.,” according to records obtained by the Investigative Project through the Freedom of Information Act.

MEF is a conservative pro-Israel think tank but DHS is doing their own investigations.

In response to the MEF’s findings, DHS is reviewing all current and future contracts to ensure funds are not awarded to such organizations.

Officials said the department is also examining ways to recover unspent funds.

The Middle East Forum’s report also highlighted specific cases of funding that it claims went to groups with extremist ties. It said $10.3 million had gone to the Islamic Circle of North America, which the forum alleges is tied to the South Asian Islamist movement Jamaat-e-Islami. The report further cited $250,000 awarded to the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), which DHS has accused of having “Hamas ties.”

Another $750,000, according to the report, went to mosques in Michigan and Texas that DHS described as “outposts for Iran’s revolutionary brand of Shi’a Islamism,” including the Islamic Center of America and the Islamic House of Wisdom near Detroit, as well as the Islamic Ahlul Bayt Association in Austin.

CAIR told Fox News Digital it has no active federal contracts with DHS.

