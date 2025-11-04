Jack Smith “Seized” President Trump’s Phone During the Fishing Expedition

Attorney General Pam Bondi just revealed that President Trump’s government-issued phone was seized by Special Counsel Jack Smith during his Stalinesque probe. During the Arctic Frost investigation, they seized records of over 400 Republicans. It was very Laverntiy Beria-like.

This means the Biden administration turned them over to Smith. This has never happened in US history.

Bondi wrote on X:

During the Arctic Frost Investigation, we found that Special Counsel seized President Trump’s government-issued phone. This means the Biden Administration turned over President Trump’s phone to Special Counsel—an UNPRECEDENTED action.

In addition, Special Counsel subpoenaed all of President Trump’s PERSONAL phone records.

We can never again allow this kind of government weaponization in America. I submitted these new documents to our partners on Capitol Hill. I commend our team at the FBI for working diligently to expose this.

Despite this, they never had anything of substance on President Trump.

