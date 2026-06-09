Hakeem Jeffries Picks Hardcore Leftists to Form the Affordability Agenda

Jeffries is working to position affordability as a “referendum” in the 2026 election, with the slogan “Making America Affordable Again” (MAAA) running through nearly every part of their campaign, according to Axios. The goal is to highlight what Democrats see as rising costs under Republican leadership and to promise sweeping cost‑reduction measures.

He set up five working groups with some awful people. He is working with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to make this happen.

CNN Capitol Hill reporter Sarah Ferris posted the assignments for the 2027 Progressive (Democrat Socialist) Affordability agenda. Jeffries put communist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in charge of healthcare. She wants to redistribute all the wealth. The man pretending to be a woman, Sarah McBride, is going to lead Caregiving.

Reps. Laura Friedman (D-CA) and Emilia Sykes (D-OH) were appointed to lead the housing group. Reps. Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) and Mike Levin (D-CA) were put in charge of the gas and utilities group.

Rep. Friedman hates ICE, wants national taxes, loves extreme environmentalism, and loves people who come illegally.

Reps. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), Hillary Scholten (D-MI), and Jill Tokuda (D-HI) were put in charge of the groceries and goods groups.

All of them are far-left, like the rest of the party. This signals that Jeffries will have a radical agenda for the Democrat Party.

Democrats plan to reshape HR1. He says America is becoming “too expensive.” If Democrats have the solution, they have had plenty of opportunity to do it under Obama and Biden, but they made it worse.

Interesting – Jeffries takes first steps toward drafting a Dem “affordability” agenda for 2027 Announces working groups on housing, groceries, gas, health care etc to help shape governing platform if Dems win House pic.twitter.com/cMwtE0un5O — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) June 8, 2026

Hakemm doesn’t know what Democrats stand for, and he needs someone else to pick out his outfits.