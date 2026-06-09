There Is Still Plenty of Time to Knock Steve Hilton Out of the Top Two

As of June 8, 2026, Democrat Xavier Becerra has secured enough votes to advance to the November general election for California governor. According to the California Secretary of State, Becerra has received over 1.88 million votes, while Republican Steve Hilton has received over 1.79 million votes.

Tom Steyer has 1.4 million votes.

There are many so-called mail-in ballots to count. They count until the Republican loses. None of what is here is proof, but we know it’s true. Spencer Pratt lost in part due to a surge of Skid Row homeless voters at the end. Homeless drug addicts just want their next fix. However, can anyone or will anyone prove it?

Decision Desk Called It for Hilton

The Decision Desk HQ has called it for Steve Hilton, but California is still counting votes. They count until they eliminate the Republican. The entire purpose of counting for a month is to slowly find and count the ballots to whittle away the Republicans’ lead. They also curate ballots, another area where they can easily find votes.

They can still knock Stephen Hilton out of the running. It’s not likely they will let a Republican move forward. The entire reason they do the election this way, without parties, is to make sure they can squeeze Republicans out before it ever gets to the public.

There are no Republican or Democrat parties in the general elections. It’s who the top two vote getters are. This type of election was always meant to squeeze out Republicans. There will always be enough Democrats running to make sure the Republicans can be squeezed out and never make it to the end.

When President Trump won in 2016, Obama’s former attorney general Eric Holder advised them on rebuilding their electoral process. It was meant to build voter fraud right into the system. They passed ballot-harvesting and universal mail-ballot laws. They worried this wasn’t enough, so they refined Motor Voter.

Motor Voter on Uppers

They linked voter rolls to illegal alien DMV registration. Then they went a step further and broke the link and the ability to cross-reference with illegal-alien voter rolls.

The DMV database is linked to the Secretary of State database. No one will get to it, even if they request it. If they do, it’s unlikely anyone will find the information they want.

Communists and socialists took over the Democrat Party in California, and this is what they do to make certain they never lose power.

Illegal migrants were allowed to get California driver’s licenses and state IDs. The Motor-Voter process now registers those drivers and ID recipients as legal voters, and ballots are created. According to The Last Refuge, undocumented aliens are not flagged. They are hidden. Ballots are sent to them and everyone.

It’s about having all the power all the time. That’s why they brought in illegal migrants and won’t let anyone deport them, especially the criminals. The politicians in charge are criminals.

I have talked to the programmer who wrote the code and was given specific instructions. California officials have instructed DMV data programmers to remove the internal coding flags for the drivers’ licenses of illegal aliens in California. California passed a law known as… — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) June 7, 2026

US Attorney for California Bill Essayli hasn’t mentioned this, so who knows what he is investigating. Whether he can do anything about voter fraud built into the system is doubtful. It’s legal fraud.

It is always possible that they will let Hilton go to the general election since all eyes are on California. However, he would be quickly made impotent. They will put him in prison before they let him clean up California.

They appear to cheat in so many creative ways. The system appears very corrupt. We say “appears” because, as Mark Halperin commented, it’s not evidence.

2-Way Morning Meeting, Larry O’Connor:

“Number one, number one, they send a ballot out to every single registered voter, and you can register in the state of California by basically sneezing at the DMV. There’s no check for ID. There’s no check for citizenship or for legal voter status. Number one, number two, by their own admission, they have not purged their voter rolls. I lived in LA 15 years ago, and I got an email from the LA County Registrar saying your ballot has been mailed to you.

These ballots are all live; they can be delivered up to seven days after election day. They don’t need to be postmarked as long as they’re dated before election day, and there’s no ID for mail-in ballots, and there’s no witness requirement. There’s a signature, but they don’t check the signature of the witness, and the signature of the voter is not filled out; you can leave a mark. Okay.

The skid row votes destroyed Pratt.

Number one, so that’s the whole system that they have there. Number two, Mark, you said that she had a late surge of votes. What’s remarkable is that a good percentage of that late surge all came from Skid Row homeless people living in tents that just all happened to vote for Nithya Rahman in the final hours of the election, guys. Again, it’s all legal. I’m not claiming any fraud or that any law has been broken, right? That’s the scandal that this is the legal system…”

Will anyone bother to get the evidence? I have watched the Working Families Party reps permitted to go into the dementia wards in nursing homes, while I was not allowed in because I had Republican Lee Zeldin’s literature. That same group secured ballots from homeless drug addicts we couldn’t find. Republicans know it is happening in New York. I saw them remove my candidate’s literature from the doors.

Going back to an Election Day and canceling ballot harvesting, motor voter, and mail-in ballots would go a long way. Ending anchor baby-ism and chain migration would help. The communists in the Democrat Party will never allow it. Congress won’t act, and we are waiting on the Supreme Court to address some issues, such as mail-in balloting and anchor baby-ism.