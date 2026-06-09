Key Primaries: Platner in Maine, the Future of the Party & Record Turnout in SC

Maine has ranked-choice voting, which favors Democrats. Graham Platner, a perverted communist who sported an SS tattoo for 18 years, is running for governor. He is the future of the Democrat Party.

The Oyster Fuhrer has ruined porta-potties for me.

Maine, Graham Platner

In the Washington Post, Genevieve McDonald warned Democrats. She had been Platner’s political director.

Over the past eight months, women have come to me with their own disturbing stories about Platner. Last week, revelations about his physical mistreatment of women erupted in the Times. I had never met or spoken with Lyndsey Fifield, who spoke to the Times, but I knew about her experience while dating him.

Yet many Democrats seem unconcerned. On CNN, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) offered a dismissive response about Platner’s behavior: “Is he a saint? I guess not. I don’t know too many saints here.”

His comment reflects one of the deepest problems in American politics today. We have learned to excuse what we should condemn. I want better for my daughters and for the people of Maine. Democrats are being sold a narrative that Platner is the only choice for the race against Republican Sen. Susan Collins. Maine voters don’t have to accept that. There are two other named candidates on Tuesday’s ballot. If Platner wins the nomination but later withdraws, Maine Democrats can hold a convention and choose a different nominee.

There are some big primary races in the Palmetto State.

South Carolina is another interesting primary race, with Nancy Mace running for governor and Lindsey Graham running for re-election to the Senate.

There is a record-high turnout in South Carolina. General Mike Flynn is encouraging people not to vote for Lindsey Graham despite President Trump’s endorsement.

Nancy Mace did not receive President Trump’s endorsement; he endorsed Pamela Evette.

District 1 is Nancy Mace’s seat, which she hopes to turn into a governorship.