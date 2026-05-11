Hakeem Jeffries: The Democrat Plan to Seize Control of the Courts

Hakeem Jeffries announces that they will seize control of the federal and state courts. They almost have complete control now and continually threaten to stack the Supreme Court. Hakeem is also pushing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which reinstates the preclearance requirement for states to change most voting laws. Either a three-person panel in DC with its ACLU graduates or the corrupt DoJ would get to make the decision. It allows unelected and unelectable fanatics sitting at desks in DC to think up voting rules no one would ever approve.

For example, if a state wants voter ID requirements, reduces the languages of voting materials, changes the number of voting locations, or changes district boundaries, it would be turned over to the DC court or the DOJ.

The John Lewis Act gives unelected career bureaucrats at the Justice Department the power to veto almost all changes to state laws, as well as redistricting by legislators and even voters.

The Democrats turn over the elections to the DC swamp and allow unelected pencil pushers to control them. States lose their sovereignty in elections. That means if they don’t retain this authority, there is no constitution. The Democrat Civil Rights Division would control all this. These mandates would destroy every safety protocol that states have put in place.

So first, they would completely take over the judicial system and then give themselves power to change any state’s voting laws, which they will falsely claim to be racist.

Democrats also want to reverse Citizens United, which was a free speech case. Hillary Clinton didn’t want a video exposing her, so she sued, and it went to the Supreme Court as Citizens United. Citizen’s United was a PAC that funded the unflattering Hillary, The Movie. If they upheld the plaintiffs’ case, then the government could ban free speech at any point.

It is past time to get rid of the filibuster!!! They will destroy us if we don’t act.

If you don’t believe me, watch the video and listen to what Hakeem Jeffries is saying: