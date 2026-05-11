John Cornyn Digs Himself a Deeper Hole

John Cornyn retweeted an anti-Trump group’s meme. The post came from Republicans Against Trump, which is a TDS group of Pence-style Republicans and Democrats. Cornyn can’t hide his TDS.

He received serious backlash over it. It’s only a meme, but it does make one wonder why he’d share something from a virulently anti-Trump group if he supported President Trump.

Hi @JohnCornyn! Did you think I would miss you retweeting ‘Republicans Against Trump?’ Why did you do that? pic.twitter.com/hlOeBphxfE — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 9, 2026

Now, Cornyn is claiming that all voters exposing him are “paid influencers.” No, John, we all make up our minds based on what you have done. Some of us think he is one of the Senate plants to block President Trump’s agenda.

BREAKING During an interview, Senator Cornyn makes a massive gaffe by calling voters exposing him online as “paid to play influencers.” It’s a line right out of Senate Majority Leader Thune’s playbook. 🚩Texans, are you paid to play influencers for not wanting red flag laws? pic.twitter.com/NDO72SY7dt — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 11, 2026

As Andrew Kolvet of TPUSA said, “If anyone is a paid-to-play influencer, it’s the consultants getting rich spending over $100 million in that primary on mostly media buys. So far, $100 million has been spent promoting Cornyn over Ken Paxton in the Republican Senate primary.

Cornyn hates you: