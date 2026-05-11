Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home John Cornyn Digs Himself a Deeper Hole

John Cornyn Digs Himself a Deeper Hole

By
M Dowling
-
0
77

John Cornyn retweeted an anti-Trump group’s meme. The post came from Republicans Against Trump, which is a TDS group of Pence-style Republicans and Democrats. Cornyn can’t hide his TDS.

He received serious backlash over it. It’s only a meme, but it does make one wonder why he’d share something from a virulently anti-Trump group if he supported President Trump.

Now, Cornyn is claiming that all voters exposing him are “paid influencers.” No, John, we all make up our minds based on what you have done. Some of us think he is one of the Senate plants to block President Trump’s agenda.

As Andrew Kolvet of TPUSA said, “If anyone is a paid-to-play influencer, it’s the consultants getting rich spending over $100 million in that primary on mostly media buys. So far, $100 million has been spent promoting Cornyn over Ken Paxton in the Republican Senate primary.

Cornyn hates you:

Previous articleThe Laundry List of CEOs Heading for China on Trump’s Xi Trip
Next articleHakeem Jeffries: The Democrat Plan to Seize Control of the Courts – Update
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.