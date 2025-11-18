X Is Trying to Combat the Foreign Bots Swaying US Opinion

Cloudflare was down globally for a good part of the morning, which affected many websites, X, ChatGT, Facebook, Spotify, and others. It’s gradually coming back on X, but it’s in and out. Cloudflare is working on a fix. The Internet crash is causing problems for the MTA, LIRR, Metro North, NJ Transit, and more.

There is another issue coming up. The US Internet is being overrun with foreign bots trying to sway opinions.

Katie Pavlich responded to the problem by contacting Elon:

In response, Nikita Bier is working on it for X.

Replies to Bier’s efforts: