Hamas Agrees to Trump’s Peace Plan & to Release All Hostages

Hamas has agreed to immediately enter negotiations for the release of the hostages living and dead. They will accept Donald Trump‘s peace plan. It’s a 20-point piece plan which we have posted on this link.

Trump had warned that if they did not agree to the plan by Sunday at 6 pm, Israel would have Washington’s full backing to “finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas.”

He further stated that “if this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.“

Under this plan, Israel’s assault on Gaza will end immediately. Once both sides sign onto the proposal and all hostages are released within 72 hours.

The plan guarantees that no one will be forced to leave Gaza and those who do can return. The comprehensive Palestinian national framework will be worked out as part of this plan.

The Palestinian authority, which partly controls the occupied West Bank, praised Trump for his “sincere tireless efforts “to “and the war on Gaza.”

They also repeated their commitment to making reforms that could pave the way for a future Palestinian state.

Muslim powers, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey welcome the plan and thanked Trump for his “sincere” efforts.

Europe accepts the plan. However, Netanyahu has repeated his past vows to oppose Palestinian statehood. If he is the only one who feels that way, it’s not going to make much of a difference.