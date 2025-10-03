Sean Diddy Combs Sentenced to 50 Months, $500,000 Fine

Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Sean Diddy Combs, 55, to 50 months in prison and a $500,000 fine. He was convicted in July on two counts of transporting women for prostitution.

Combs addressed the court earlier, calling his actions “disgusting, shameful and sick.” He apologized to the victims and “all the victims of domestic violence.”

Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Combs to more than eleven years or at least 135 months in prison. However, the judge said that advisory guidelines suggest a sentence of 70 to 87 months and saw no reason to exceed that. He added that he intended to impose a sentence that is sufficient but not greater than necessary.

None of Comb’s victims spoke at the hearing.

Defense attorney Brian Steele spoke about Combs’s “traumatic past,” adding that he has been sober while in prison.

Comb’s six children took the stand to testify in his defense. Afterward, his defense team played a nearly 12-minute long video showing Combs with his children, participating in community activities, and engaging in his various businesses.

Originally, the charges were far more severe, but errors were allegedly made in not having evidence to back them up.

