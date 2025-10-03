Paris Fashion Week Is Demonic

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

If you want to be elite, you will have to admire their insanely bizarre ideas of fashion. This is a small price to pay to be cool in the Age of Woke. These are the A-listers people look up to for some reason.

The elites appear to be in search of something to replace God and religion. They found it in Hellish-looking attire. This would be appropriate as an early Halloween fashion show.

USAID had paid Ukrainians to travel to this thing on the taxpayer dime.

The Audience Was Appropriate to the Event

What the H is this?

January was the same thing.

It’s similar to the one in March.

And the one in June.

