Paris Fashion Week Is Demonic

If you want to be elite, you will have to admire their insanely bizarre ideas of fashion. This is a small price to pay to be cool in the Age of Woke. These are the A-listers people look up to for some reason.

The elites appear to be in search of something to replace God and religion. They found it in Hellish-looking attire. This would be appropriate as an early Halloween fashion show.

Meanwhile during Paris Fashion Week The Home of World Fashion & their most illustrious week of the year shows clearly that the Satanists have still captured the entire Fashion Industry. They don’t even hide it. pic.twitter.com/KkXDcYnUgs — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 3, 2025

USAID had paid Ukrainians to travel to this thing on the taxpayer dime.

The Audience Was Appropriate to the Event

What the H is this?

Paris Jackson spotted in the front row at Paris Fashion Week seated beside a woman in a horse mask.”

THIS IS NOT OKAY!!!!!!!!!

pic.twitter.com/hOH1vCtzuu — David Nino Rodriguez (@ninoboxer) October 1, 2025

Paris Fashion Week Day 1 OUTFIT https://t.co/4rdUAkwQ2a pic.twitter.com/U7GEYU69Ix — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) September 27, 2025

Will Smith’s son Jaden paints his face red and wears bizarre outfit at Paris Fashion Week. The 27 year old was attending the Christian Louboutin show and was recently named creative director for the brands mens collection. pic.twitter.com/lHF1e6A7KP — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 3, 2025

January was the same thing.

Let’s check in on Paris Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/J6wv68ZFwe — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) January 25, 2025

It’s similar to the one in March.

Meanwhile at Paris Fashion Week: pic.twitter.com/ZT1DKOuBkn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2025

And the one in June.