Zelensky Is Lunching with Trump Trying to Get Tomahawks – Update

Update

President trump responded on Truth Social to President Zelensky’s request for Tomahawks in exchange for Ukrainian drones. He called the meeting very interesting and cordial, but as he told President Putin, “it is time to stop the killing, and made a DEAL. Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts. They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide! No more shooting, no more Death, no more vast and unsustainable sums of money spent. This is a War that would have never started if I were President. Thousands of people being slaughtered each and every week — NO MORE, GO HOME TO YOUR FAMILIES IN PEACE!”

Original Story

Ukrainian President Zelensky is having lunch with President Trump today begging for Tomahawks again. He wants Tomahawks to win peace. That doesn’t sound like a good reason. This is his third attempt. Will that be a charm?

Instead of insulting the administration, he now flatters the President.

Reporter Peter Doocy asked what would happen if the US needs Tomahawks. President Trump suggested we might need them ourselves.

It sounds like Zelensky wants to trade drones for Tomahawks. Trump said he has some interest in it.

President Trump said he’d rather see the world end instead of sending Tomahawks. He lamented the loss of life.