Hamas’s Qualified Acceptance of the Peace Deal

Hamas’s Response to U.S President Trump’s proposal

The Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas values the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of the US President, Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, the immediate entry of humanitarian aid, the rejection of the occupation of the Strip, and the refusal to displace our Palestinian people from it.

In this context, and in a manner that ensures the end of the war and complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, WE DECLARE our acceptance to release all occupation war prisoners (both living and dead) within the framework of the exchange formula presented in President Trump’s proposal, provided that appropriate field conditions are secured for the implementation of the exchange process. In this regard, we affirm our readiness to immediately engage, through the mediators, in negotiations to discuss details of this process.

We also reaffirm our approval to entrust the administration of the Gaza Strip to an independent Palestinian administration (a technocratic authority) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.

As for the other issues outlined in the President Trump’s proposal, pertaining to the future of the Gaza Strip and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, these matters are intrinsically linked to a comprehensive national position and grounded in the relevant international resolutions and laws. They shall be addressed within an inclusive Palestinian national framework, of which we will be an integral part and to which we will contribute with full responsibility.

Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas – Palestine

Friday Oct. 3rd 2025

This Situation Seems Impossible

Updates on the Israel-Hamas Peace Plan

Trump released a 20-point peace plan for Gaza, calling for a ceasefire, the phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the creation of a new international oversight body led by a Trump-chaired “Board of Peace” to govern and reconstruct Gaza.

Israel’s government and Prime Minister Netanyahu accepted the plan, saying it “achieves our war aims” and preparing their military for the first phase—hostage exchange and troop withdrawal.

Hamas expressed only conditional acceptance, agreeing to some points like ending the war and releasing hostages, but seeking amendments on issues such as disarmament and Israeli withdrawal.

Trump and US negotiators are urging Hamas to act quickly, warning of “complete obliteration” if the group refuses to cede power and accept the plan. cnn.com , npr.org

There has been a recent reduction in Israeli strikes on Gaza, with both sides indicating readiness for initial steps like hostage release and suspension of major military operations.

