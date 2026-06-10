Only Political Group Really Supporting Jews & Israel Are MAGA

Anti-Semitism has taken over the Democrat Party and the extreme MAGAs like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson—they’re gone, Victor Davis Hanson says.

Hanson says the only group fighting the lies right now is MAGA. VDH then said that even they are turning anti-Semitic. But he mentioned Candace and Tucker, who said they were never MAGA, and I agree.

The interviewer is trying to explain to viewers that Jews who vote for Democrats don’t understand that this is not the same party it was. Progressives took it over, and they are not friends.

“The only people that are speaking out are the MAGA people. I don’t mean the extreme, I mean all spectra of MAGA that so far have been sensible, to say, “Wait a minute, there is a difference between Israel and Hamas. Wait a minute, the Jews don’t control everything. There are very hard-working people. Stop that. Wait a minute, you’re lying about World War Two.”

“That’s the only group in America that I can see hasn’t lost its mind. And they’re traditional Republicans or traditional conservatives or MAGA people. And they’re very worried about people within this traditional movement who seem to be in their zealotry, or maybe it’s desired for clarity. I don’t know what is motivating them, but they are almost completely gone to the left, and their point of view is suppressed, as many points of view are by the media.”

My granduncle was a priest in a Jewish neighborhood many years ago. They were very poor and came into his church for food and clothing. He liked them very much. They were sweet and grateful. He liked them so much that he learned Yiddish and Hebrew to communicate better. Jews have had a hard row to hoe, and they did it.