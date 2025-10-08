Happening Now! A Deal for Peace Between Hamas & Israel?

During President Trump’s Roundtable discussion of Antifa this afternoon, he was interrupted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio who walked in and whispered in his ear after passing a note.

Trump then explained, “I’ve been given a note by the Secretary of State saying we are VERY close to a deal in the Middle East! They will need me pretty quickly, so I can take a couple more questions.”

At the time of this roundtable discussion, there was a very important meeting going on in Egypt. White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were trying to negotiate a peace deal between Hamas and Israel. It appears something big is happening.

Hopefully a peace deal.