California Gubernatorial Candidate Katie Porter’s Beastly Nature

We posted the transcript of Katie Porter’s inability to answer a simple, commonly asked question by an investigative reporter this week. Her response revealed her inner demon. In a sane world, she will lose her top spot in the California gubernatorial race, but it’s not all that sane lately.

To paraphrase, CBS News’s Julie Watts basically asked, What do you say to the 40 percent of Californians you are seeking to federally disenfranchise? The 40% of Republicans will soon only have 7% of the districts as Gavin Newsom uses redistricting as a vote getter for the presidency on his way out the door of the governor mansion.

The entitled mean girl didn’t want to come right out and say it doesn’t matter since only Democrats can win, so she acted like the question was too difficult to understand. She melted down spectacularly and abruptly cut off the interview with an “how dare you’ attitude that would put Greta Thunberg to shame.

X Posters, including Politico, have begun to collect some of her greatest hits. I say she’s perfect for Marxist California.

Her Reputation Precedes Her

She put a gag order on her boyfriend. Her husband said she abused him, even throwing a pot of boiling potatoes on his head. It’s a mystery how she nabbed a husband and a boyfriend until you watch this clip:

She went up against two intelligent people and fell short.

Her intelligence isn’t lighting up any meters.

She screams and curses if annoyed.

In the next clip, she bellows, “Soon Trump will lose, or go to prison, or I don’t know, have a heart attack… I don’t know what his demise is going to be — BUT he’ll have his demise…”

Lovely.

Of note: The younger voters went for Donald Trump.

 

