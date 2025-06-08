President on the LA Insurrection: “Take All Such Action Necessary”

President Trump authorized DHS, DoD, and DoJ to do whatever is necessary to quell the violent insurrectionist mobs of illegal aliens and criminals in Los Angeles. He wants the illegals expelled.

Trump wrote on TruthSocial that his relevant agencies are to take whatever action is necessary:

A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve. I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots. Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Tom Homan is warning the LA officials who are inciting the mobs and blocking ICE that they could be arrested.

So-called protesters are clashing with federal authorities in downtown L.A. Sunday evening. The National Guard arrived at noon. I hope they are armed.

Most of the rioters are illegal aliens and criminals with communist organizers.

These people are stealing our jobs, housing, schools, doctors, taxes. Everything. Get them OUT of our country.

pic.twitter.com/cTFI7BxTdo — ƤƖҲƖЄ (@Pixie1z) June 7, 2025

The New York Times is disgusting:

If you illegally enter our country, riot, and raise your home country’s flag. It’s time for you to GTFO of America. pic.twitter.com/wFjUeFjfVK — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 8, 2025

From the @nytimes moment ago on L.A. riots — "[The] demonstrations have been largely peaceful …" — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 8, 2025

At the same time, the communist head of state of Mexico is calling for rebellion in the United States. This is unprecedented, and the one thing that is obvious is Democrats will continue to side with these people. They will applaud President Scheinbaum.

Mexico’s president-elect just said: “If necessary, we’ll mobilize. We don’t want taxes on remittances from our fellow countrymen. From the U.S. to Mexico.” A head of state openly calling for protests in the U.S. This is unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/JqFETt5NKr — Arne aus den Ruthen (@arnemx) June 8, 2025

This is the headline the LA Times is going with: Whose L.A. will prevail? Trump’s chaos or California officials’ vision of lawful protests?

Trump’s chaos? Nice flip of reality, but then again, we keep hearing the protests are peaceful and the insurrectionists have the right to riot.

This is the garbage from the LA Times rag:

President Trump and his allies have spent the weekend painting Los Angeles as a city consumed by violent protest and even “insurrection” over immigration raids.

On Saturday evening, Trump insisted the unrest — scattered clashes across the county — was out of control. He bypassed Gov. Gavin Newsom and called in the National Guard. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested U.S. Marines from Camp Pendleton might need to be deployed to the streets next.

For a governor whose state was portrayed as being in the grips of uncontrolled rebellion, Newsom responded in an unusual way: He began issuing Californians a series of increasingly sophisticated and urgent pieces of political advice about how not to play into the president’s hands.

…

“The President is attempting to inflame passions and provoke a response,” Newsom wrote in an email Sunday morning. “They want the violence. They think it is good for them politically.”

He all but begged: “To the people of Los Angeles and across the country who are protesting these immigration raids: Don’t give them the spectacle that they want.”

A few hours later, Newsom posted on X that the president was sending troops to L.A. County “not to meet an unmet need, but to manufacture a crisis. He’s hoping for chaos, so he can justify more crackdowns.”

The governor’s messages illustrate the complex political situation the weekend’s events have created for California’s leaders, and for immigrants’ rights advocates.

The lies might work, but I hope not. Democrats did this to us. They are criminals and communists themselves.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email