US Steel-Nippon Steel: The Deal of the Century

If you believe mainstream media, you are now appalled by the US Steel-Japan Nippon Steel deal brokered by President Trump. The left claims that Donald Trump promised to keep manufacturing in the USA, and Japan will never own US Steel. But now they do.

The actual version is very different.

The economists, the steelworkers, community leaders see it very differently. They are relieved. They say the US Steel and Nipon Steel deal will go down in history as the most enduring to come out of the Trump administration. It is one for the century.

The U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel deal, the largest investment in state history, writes journalist Selena Zito, who is a real journalist. She beats the pavement and speaks to those directly affected.

The deal is enthusiastically supported by the rank-and-file steelworkers from the three plants that make up the Mon Valley Works. The deal is believed to reverse the decline of steel that began under former President Jimmy Carter in the 1970s.

President Trump said:

“With the help from patriots like you, we are going to produce our own metal, make our own energy, secure our own future, build our country, control our own destiny and we are once again going to put Pennsylvania steel into the backbone of America,” Trump said of the deal.

“I am proud to announce that, after much consideration and negotiation, U.S. Steel will REMAIN in America and keep its headquarters in the Great City of Pittsburgh,” said Trump, who had been engaged in intense negotiations over a sale between the iconic American company and Nippon Steel.

The deal to have a Japanese company purchase U.S. Steel has drawn bipartisan support across the state, from Pittsburgh’s Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA), to Braddock’s Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA). Gov. Josh Shapiro told the Washington Examiner in an interview on Wednesday that it was a “BFD” that Trump got this over the line, Zito writes.

Former President Joe Biden blocked the deal on national security grounds shortly before he left office. Yet he had all kinds of deals with enemy nations, including his own side deals.

The Big, Beautiful Deal

A person familiar with the details said the benefits of the agreement include $14 billion in capital investment projects at U.S. Steel. Approximately $11 billion to be invested by 2028.

“This will be a planned partnership between United States Steel and Nippon Steel … and the largest investment in the history of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” he said.

Sen. David McCormick (R-Pa.) applauded this “huge victory.”

USW Local 2227 President Jack Maskil, Vice President Jason Zugai and safety chairman Gary Picketts, who worked at the Irvin Works mill for decades, said they were thrilled and relieved the deal would save not just their jobs but the jobs of men and women in the surrounding communities who will now be able to work here for generations.

“We had faith in the president from the very beginning,” Zugai said from the West Mifflin plant. “I never doubted he would come through for us.”

“This is huge for Western Pennsylvania workers, families, communities, and, of course, the U.S. Steel family,” said plant manager Don German, who has worked side by side with the local union, the community and upper management to get the word out that they supported it wholeheartedly.

“I’m so happy for those employees, both management and union, that have just started their careers at U.S. Steel. This is a huge weight lifted and a huge opportunity to keep steel in the Steel City,” German said.

The Endless Benefits for the American Icon: US Steel

The benefits include $14 billion in capital investment projects at U.S. Steel, with approximately $11 billion of the $14 billion invested by 2028. US Steel could not have made the investments alone.

Those new capital investments include $2.2 billion to revitalize the only remaining blast furnace mill in Pittsburgh, $200 million for a new research and development center in Pennsylvania to bring world-leading technology to U.S. Steel, $1 billion invested by 2028 in a new Greenfield steel mill, and $3.1 billion in Indiana to transform the historic Gary Works mill.

There will also be a $3 billion investment in the Arkansas plant, including $1.8 billion for advanced electrical steel production for power grid transformers, $800 million in Minnesota to enhance iron ore mining, and $500 million in Alabama for tubular upgrades to supply American oil and gas dominance.

American jobs can’t be offshored. Additionally, the deal will improve the supply chain from trucking to rail. Most of all, US Steel remains an American icon.

The investments and technology transfer will protect and create 100,000 jobs in Pennsylvania, according to an independent analysis by Parker Strategy Group.

There is more, but you get the idea.

If you want to reap the benefits of America, you must invest in America first. Trump used tariffs and negotiations to get a great deal. He didn’t walk away. President Trump made things better and it helps Japan at the same time as they compete with China.

It’s a big, beautiful deal. He can make many more if judges get the hell out of his way.

