Harrison Butker Is Still Under Fire for Promoting Family

If you haven’t heard, Harrison Butker, the Chiefs’ phenomenal kicker, is facing an onslaught of attacks for a commencement speech. The fascists are trying to get him canceled. He gave a commencement speech praising family, mothers, and children and expressing the Catholic Church’s stated values. This was on his own time.

The attempt to cancel him is nothing more than radicals trying to silence him and anyone who dares say the same thing. That’s all this is. They don’t want traditional values to make a comeback.

The NFL said he doesn’t represent their values. What are their values? Wife beaters and drug dealers?

Two condescending witches on a podcast condemned Mr. Butker for praising a mother – his wife – who stays home to raise her child.

Along came the Benedictine nuns who run Mount St. Scholastica. Remarkably, they have denounced Harrison Butker for being too traditional and too Catholic, saying he doesn’t represent their values. Are they really nuns? Harrison sounds like a better Catholic.

Sisters, what are you thinking?

His Catholic speech to Catholics at a Catholic University was not controversial.

Bill Maher didn’t see anything wrong with Mr. Butker’s speech, and he’s an agnostic or atheist.

NEW: Show host Bill Maher defends Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker who is facing massive backlash for defending traditional values. Maher also blasted college kids for being offended by Butker encouraging women to stay home while “demonstrating for Hamas.” “I don’t see what the… pic.twitter.com/OY0VxRKPzE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 18, 2024

A couple of hundred fascists signed a petition to get him fired, and now a left-wing Kansas City media wants the Chiefs to fire their 60-yard kicker who has a phenomenal percentage for under 40 yards…wait for it…wait…and hire a woman in his place.

The Kansas City media has a brilliant idea. Fire the league’s best kicker, Harrison Butker, and replace him with… a woman. Fitness expert @JillianMichaels weighs in. pic.twitter.com/V8pU9vZiID — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 21, 2024

All is not lost. Most Americans support the family. The Chiefs are still owned by the Hunt family, and Tavia Hunt, the owner’s wife, wrote an op-ed on People supporting Harrison’s views of the family. She stated the obvious—” It’s not bigoted.”

