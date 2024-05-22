NYT Slanders Justice Alito with X Posts by Random People

The radical left decided to turn their attention to Justice Alito after spending years trying to take down Justice Thomas. Justice Alito is a target because his wife hung the US flag upside down for a few days.

His wife hung the US flag upside down in response “to a neighbor’s use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs.” They’ve had a three-year running disagreement.

That should be the end of it, right?

No, wrong.

Unfunny late-night comedian Stephen Colbert, a partisan hack, ripped into Justice Alito, claiming it was a Stop the Steal message and he was using his wife as a scapegoat. It was slanderous. Colbert has no evidence to say the things he said.

THE BIG FAIL

The NY Times wrote a hit piece claiming it was a Stop the Steal message – WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.

The Times writers used the fake scandal to trash Trump and his followers for the fake insurrection. The Times wants Justice Alito to recuse from the Trump immunity case. He’s a likely vote for Trump.

“I had no involvement whatsoever in the flying of the flag,” Justice Alito said in an emailed statement to The Times. “It was briefly placed by Mrs. Alito in response to a neighbor’s use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs.”

The Times cited judicial experts, saying it clearly violated ethics rules. They found one professor at the University of Virginia and a former judge to criticize the Justice’s wife’s actions. They seem to think the wife can’t act independently of her husband.

Then, they linked to all their evidence that it was a Stop the Steal message. They linked to tweets or X posts of people saying they flew the flag upside down because the US is becoming a communist nation or one with a woman saying her father, a vet, wants people to put an upside-down flag on their X profile.

The Times has become a pathetic source of news. They’re only reliable as anti-Republican bomb throwers.

