Harvard Hires LaWhore Vagistan

Harvard University has its beautiful buildings but mentally ill people in charge. Their latest insane gambit is the hiring of drag queen LaWhore Vagistan as a visiting professor. He will teach a class on TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in the spring semester, the Ivy League school announced over the summer.

The institution welcomed Kareem Khubchandani in a July message to the college community. This person teaches at Tufts University in the Studies of Gender and Sexuality program thanks to the Harvard Gender and Sexuality Caucus.

“My name is LaWhore Vagistan, my preferred pronouns are ‘she’ or ‘aunty.’ I chose ‘LaWhore’ because my family traces its origins to Pakistan: Lahore is an important city in Pakistan, and well, I’m a bit of a whore,” the drag queen said.

Wow, cool, Harvard promotes whores now.

“And Vagistan because I see the subcontinent as one, big, beautiful Vag … istan,” he wrote in the tacky, naval-gazing self-interview.

And Harvard likes the play on words thingy he did. No wonder Harvard lets radicals beat up on Jewish students. They are totally insane.

The following is her TED talk about how to become an Auntie like her. TED are talks for intellectuals who laugh at nothing and wallow in crazy things, then call it brilliant. Yet, they look down on us ordinary people.

S/he is oppressed and said saris attract violence. Saris make them victims of profiling. She thinks wearing one as a drag queen elevates the gown.

LeWhore calls himself Resistance Auntie. This utter nonsense is directly from the world of the Academic Left.

