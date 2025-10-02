Zohran Has the NYC Real Estate Industry Terrified

CEO John Catsimatidis (Cats) joined Maria Bartiromo on her morning show and told her the real estate industry is terrified of Zohran Mamdani. As Cats said, Zohran sounds like Castro. Trump said Democrats have “gone stone cold crazy.” It’s true. Let’s pray, Democrats get the courage to kick these people out of the party and stop giving them power and credibility if there are any real Democrats left. The Socialist Party plans to have full control of the party by 2028.

Cats didn’t discuss who is funding this creepy communist, but Soros money is going into groups funding Zohran. Cats said they do believe foreign money is involved. Zohran’s mom’s movies are funded by Qataris.

According to Cats, the Socialist Party (communists) said that they will take over the entire Democrat Party by 2028.

He wants someone in the party to put their foot down. As he said, “We are going to lose our cities.”

Zohran said groceries are too expensive and Cats said “Castro said the same thing.”

Zohran has claimed this year that grocers rip us off. Grocers generally have a 1% to 3% profit margin. When you have government-owned grocers, no one can compete with taxpayer’s bottomless purse and they disappear. Then you end up with Cuba-style groceries.

President Trump’s going to cut New York off from all federal funds. He will be sued, but he will do what he can.