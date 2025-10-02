Hundreds of Administration Lawsuits Are on Hold Due to Lack of Funds

There are so many hundreds of Trump lawsuits that the Justice Department asked judges to put the cases on hold. They don’t have the money to follow through and the shutdown made it worse. Some judges refused and others are considering it or agreed.

Democrats won’t allow a clean spending bill and demand free healthcare for illegal aliens with subsidies/welfare for Obamacare four times over the poverty level. Democrats want $1.5 trillion in spending, reversing the Big Beautiful Bill and a rescission package in a simple spending bill.

According to The Washington Times, government lawyers said there is no money to work non-emergency cases, so anything not involving the safety of human life or the protection of property is a no-go right now.

Lawyers said that means they cannot work cases where they are defending the president’s executive actions, nor can they work on proactive lawsuits the Trump administration filed against states and localities, such as over sanctuary laws protecting illegal immigrants.

Among the cases the government asked to pause are Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s bid in Maryland to halt his deportation, arguments in lower courts over President Trump’s plans to curtail recognition of birthright citizenship, restrictions on transgender juveniles’ access to gender-related treatments and limits on wind energy projects.

Congress will have to open the funding faucet but the shutdown won’t allow it, as Democrats succeed in stopping the agenda.

Watchdogs for the IRS and the Justice Department took their sites offline due to lack of funds.